Two women killed in head-on Lakeland crash after driver loses control of car: PCSO

Officials believe excessive speed was to blame
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Two women were killed in a Lakeland crash on Nov. 29 after one driver lost control of her car and crossed over into the oncoming lanes, authorities said.
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two women were killed in a Lakeland crash on Nov. 29 after one driver lost control of her car and crossed over into the oncoming lanes, authorities said.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) report, a 911 call was received about a multi-vehicle crash in front of Nick and Moe’s gas station, 4410 Kathleen Road at about 5:47 p.m.

Investigators said Rylee Hill of Fort Meade, was driving a 2024 Nissan on Kathleen Road when she failed to negotiate a curve.

The Nissan crossed over the center grass median, where it went airborne into the oncoming lane, and struck the front of 2024 Kia being driven by 48-year-old Emily
Placeres of Lakeland.

The Nissan then hit a 2021 Dodge Ram truck, driven by driven by 53-year-old Chad Hiltner of Lakeland.

The Nissan continued west, striking a third car, a 2024 Audi SUV, head-on. The driver of the Audi was 25-year-old Brock Hiltner (Chad’s son) of Michigan. The passenger in the Audi was Chad’s mother, Annette Zalner, 79, also Brock’s grandmother.

Both Hill and Zalner died at the scene.

Placeres and Brock Hiltner suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Chad was not injured.

PCSO believed excessive speed caused the crash.

Kathleen Road was shut down for about six hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

