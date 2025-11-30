Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter Haven man killed in SR 60 crash after failing to stop for truck: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Winter Haven man was killed on State Road 60 early Sunday morning after he failed to stop for a tractor-trailer and slammed into the back of it, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Honda Accord, driven by the 29-year-old Winter Haven man, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 60 in the Plant City area at a high rate of speed at about 1:10 a.m.

At the same time, a Freightliner Cascadia tractor with tank semi-trailer, driven by a 62-year-old Lithia man, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 60 and had stopped as required at a rail crossing east of Clarence Gordon Jr Road. 

The victim failed to stop and struck the rear of the truck.

He died at the scene.

The truck driver, transporting molten sulfur, was not injured.

