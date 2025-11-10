Come and talk to the Tampa Bay 28's news team at the Ruskin Seafood & Arts Festival

RUSKIN, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 is hitting the road to Ruskin this week, and we want you to join us!



On Friday, Nov. 14, our "Good Morning Tampa Bay" team will celebrate everything that makes the city special.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 15, we'll be back in Ruskin with our "Tampa Bay 28 Listens" booth at the Ruskin Seafood & Arts Festival! Our anchors and reporters will be there to talk with you one-on-one about everything from problems you think need to be addressed in your neighborhood to people who should be celebrated for their positive impact.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes will be there, as well as reporters Sean Daly, Jada Williams, Keely McCormick, and Robert Boyd.

Tampa Bay 28 Listens Booth:



E.G. Simmons Park

2401 19th Avenue NW

Saturday, Nov. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free and open to the public