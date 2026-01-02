2 illegal breeders charged with 12 counts of felony animal cruelty after dogs found in Largo park: LPD

LARGO, Fla. — Largo Police Department (LPD) said it has arrested two people in connection with the abandonment of 12 dogs in Largo park last month.

On Dec. 19, 12 dogs were abandoned at Taylor Park in Largo, 10 of which were puppies.

All the dogs are being treated at Skyway Animal Hospital for Parvo, a potentially deadly virus for dogs.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell learned on Dec. 31 one of the puppies had died. The remaining 11 were recovering.

LPD said police identified Mary Ann Halahuni Gamble, 42, and Fred Gamble, 43, as suspects. Investigators discovered both had been illegally breeding the dogs and knew some of the dogs in the litter in their custody were sick and died after being sold.

Both suspects have been arrested on 12 counts of felony animal cruelty charges each.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market.

