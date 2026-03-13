Cope Notes expands free mental health text service to some Florida Medicaid members

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health stories, and back in 2021, she first told you about Cope Notes.

Johnny Crowder founded the health tech company to support people who don’t have time for therapy or use traditional mental health systems.

Cope Notes is a simple text delivered at different times every day for mental health support. But now it is expanding its reach and services again. Crowder just signed a statewide five year contract for all members who have Medicaid through United Healthcare and Optum to receive free Cope Notes.

Crowder told Wendy Ryan it’s not only what the text message says but the times they’re sent that help improve your attitude.

“We're teaching people to think healthier thoughts, but then when we send, it is crucial, because that random timing is designed to interrupt negative thought patterns. So, if you're sitting in traffic or you're stressed about a test coming up and you get a text on your phone, the goal is to pull you out of that thought pattern and into a new one,” said Crowder.

Crowder also confirmed his company has renewed its contract with the Pasco County School District to offer another year of free Cope Notes text messages. If you are a student of employee of the district only, you can click here for your free membership.

If you're a Florida Medicaid Member through United Health Care or Optum, call the number on your card for instructions on signing up for free.

If you’d like to learn more about Cope Notes or sign up for the service, click here.

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