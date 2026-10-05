Crisis Center of Tampa Bay shares advice for parents after deadly crash involving school bus

TAMPA, Fla. —
- Two people were killed Monday, including a 10th-grade student from Winter Haven High School, in a crash involving a school bus and several other cars in Polk County.
- During a news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the county as "The largest small community you'll ever see."
- A tragedy like this will really hit the community hard, and Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health stories and reached out to Clara Reynolds, the President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.
- Reynolds offered advice to parents who might have students who ride the bus to school.