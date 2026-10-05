Major crash involving school bus shuts down Lucerne Park Road in Winter Haven: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Lucerne Park Road is shut down in both directions following a major multi-vehicle crash involving a Polk County school bus Monday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Police said the closure extends from Old Lucerne Park Road to the Walmart Distribution Center.

District officials confirmed a Polk County Public Schools bus was involved in the crash.

Authorities have not released information about injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

Officials said the roadway is expected to remain closed for a significant amount of time while the crash is investigated and cleared.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Additional information has not yet been released.

Tampa Bay 28 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story.