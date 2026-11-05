BRANDON, Fla. — A fatal shooting occurred Wednesday at the Citibank corporate campus in Brandon.

Thousands were on the Citibank campus when the gunman opened fire, killing one person and injuring four others. The suspect was also killed.

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Expert shares advice on how to care for your mental health following Citibank campus shooting

There can be serious trauma after witnessing a shooting or being near a tragedy like this.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health and spoke with mental health coach Natasha Pierre about dealing with your anxiety, depression or fear after a traumatic incident like this.

"Believe that we innately know what we need. We know when we're not doing well, and I would encourage people not to think that they've got to be strong and to power through something traumatic, just because it seems like other people are powering through. Give yourself what you need, even if that is a break," said Pierre.

"And a break can look a myriad of ways. If a break for you is taking some PTO, do that. If a break for you is taking a couple of 15-minute breaks throughout the day, then you do that. But knowing what you need is how you are able to best get through something traumatic."

Pierre also talked to Ryan about rebuilding your sense of safety. She said that will look different for everyone, but some people will turn to family, friends, therapists, faith leaders or even their employers to help them feel safe again.

If you or someone you know is struggling after this shooting, you can call the suicide and Crisis Lifeline any time of day at 988. They will answer 24 hours a day, seven days a week.