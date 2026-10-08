TAMPA, Fla. — For six years, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan has covered mental health stories, always searching for the next resource and answers to help save lives.

At the Behavioral Health Conference in Orlando, she found a new prevention campaign aimed at stopping suicides involving trains reaching people in crisis before it’s too late.

WATCH Florida program trains railroad workers to spot signs of a mental health crisis

Florida program trains railroad workers to spot signs of a mental health crisis

Now, a Florida mental health organization is training railroad employees to recognize when someone is having a mental health breakdown.

“Completed suicides and attempted suicides are a pervasive problem nationally, in Florida, and unfortunately, too often by train,” said Dr. Steven Ronik.

Dr. Steven Ronik is the CEO of Henderson Behavioral Health. He’s helped launch the “Are you ok?” suicide prevention campaign, partnering with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, Tri-Rail’s operator.

Dr. Ronik’s staff teaches railroad employees to spot signs of crisis before tragedy strikes.

“We have a very intentional way of training their staff from engineers, conductors, support staff, everybody, relative to crisis intervention, signs, things you should look for relative to a mental health crisis. Somebody who might be in pain around that, and then what to do,” said Dr. Ronik.

A $56,000 grant from the federal railroad administration is helping reach people suffering in silence and providing hope.

“People attempt suicide and complete suicide only for one reason. They're trying to stop the pain. And they don't know that the pain can be stopped in another, healthier way and they can get their life back,” explained Dr. Ronik.

According to FRA data, Florida ranked second in the nation in 2025 for railroad trespassing casualties with 65 fatalities and 70 injuries. Already this year, the suicide numbers are surpassing all of 2025.

“The CDC reports in 2024, suicide rates in males were nearly four times higher than women?” asked Wendy Ryan.

“Particularly older men is a particularly high-risk group. Middle aged and older men seem to complete suicide more often. And there's been an escalation. And then, you know, unfortunately for young people, we've seen an escalation,” explained Dr. Ronik.

A recent study from JAMA Health forum shows social media continues to affect one’s mental well-being for both kids and adults.

“People look at Instagram and Facebook and TikTok and see, you know, these perfectly curated highlights of people's lives and then they can't understand why their life is nothing like that. And it can be a very habit forming, compelling, addictive process that can lead to a spiraling isolation, lack of connection and nothing good comes from that,” said Dr. Ronik

So, if you’re feeling hopeless, Dr. Ronik insists today’s remedies can change your future.

“There's always hope and there's always help. And with contemporary treatments, it's incredible. People can get better really quickly,” explained Dr. Ronik.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is always available. You can call or text 988 to reach the suicide and crisis lifeline.