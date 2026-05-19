Mental health expert discusses impact of San Diego Mosque shooting on Americans

- On Monday, three people were shot and killed when two teenagers opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego.
- The two suspected gunmen were later found dead, according to police.
- Right now, the country is reeling after another act of violence against a religious group.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health and spoke with Stephanie Koszalka, the director of clinical and specialized care services at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, about the impact an incident like this — now considered a hate crime — has on all Americans, and the steps you can take to overcome those fears.
Share Your Story with Wendy
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.
Contact Wendy Ryan
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14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash
Khali Peñón died on May 13 following a crash while he was riding an e-bike.
14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash