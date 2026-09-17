Mental health professionals gathered in Orlando to explore the future of behavioral health care

TAMPA, Fla. — Every day, Florida’s mental health professionals help people through crisis, trauma, and recovery. But caring for others can take a toll.

Back in August, nearly 2,000 mental health professionals gathered in Orlando for the Florida Behavioral Health Conference and Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan joined them.

Ryan has covered mental health for the last six years, and while in Orlando for the Florida Behavioral Health Conference, she saw what’s next in mental health care and how these frontline workers are recharging for the challenges ahead.

“Our theme this year is Lights, Camera, Action. And we really want to spotlight those unsung heroes, which are the frontline workers that are here,” said Melanie Brown Woofter, the President and CEO of The Florida Behavioral Health Association.

Melanie said the goal isn’t just training; it’s reminding caregivers why their work matters.

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“The second is to provide some respite and to reignite that passion because those clinicians that are on the front lines are the ones doing the hard work, and their passion is what leads people to recovery. Their passion leads folks into wellness. Their passion is the bridge from a traumatic past to well future,” said Melanie.

The conference drew almost 2,000 attendees and featured over 195 speakers, almost 120 training sessions, and 155 exhibitors.

“And what new trends are you seeing this year?” asked Ryan.

“We're just seeing some emerging science around psychedelics and the use of those in a medicinal aspect, and so we have a mini plenary on Friday that's going to discuss that, and, you know, we're starting to engage in conversations with our partners nationally on that as well,” said Melanie.

As more people turn to apps and online tools for mental health support, Ryan wanted to know whether artificial intelligence could one day play a bigger role in treatment.

“Where do you see it going 10 years from now? Do you think that it would be replacing your in-person mental health therapists?” asked Ryan.

“There is some concern, I'll use the word concern, that it could replace an in-person therapist. But we think it actually will enhance treatment and allow some additional access in being able to do some assessments and some of the early work. And then we'll use, you know, the professional treatment providers and the actual therapies and ongoing treatments themselves,” explained Melanie.

If you or someone you know needs mental health support, the Florida Behavioral Health Association can help connect you with low-cost care, especially if you're uninsured, underinsured, or on Medicaid. Just call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 to get connected.



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Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.