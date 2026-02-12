Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parrish man dies after crash with tractor-trailer driver making illegal U-Turn on I-75: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Parrish man who was injured by a truck driver attempting a U-turn on I-75 on Monday has died, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

On Feb. 9, FHP said a tractor-trailer was attempting to make an illegal U-Turn onto I-75 southbound from the northbound lanes near the Hillsborough/Manatee County line around 4:30 p.m.

The tractor-trailer was making the turn onto I-75 southbound and was struck by a Toyota Corolla, driven by 28-year-old Parrish man.

The 28-year-old Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. FHP said the man died from injuries in the crash on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old tractor-trailer driver Julio Rosa was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

