TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Prepare for traffic with many events this Valentine's Day weekend in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Concerts, shows, games and a parade are expected to cause traffic headaches for drivers in Tampa this weekend.
A concert at the Benchmark International Arena, a parade in Ybor City, and a festival at Curtis Hixon Park would already make for a busy weekend for the city, but adding Valentine's Day could further strain parking and traffic.
The City of Tampa is advising people to be prepared for the weekend and provided a list of some of the events planned:
Friday, February 13
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at Curtis Hixon: 6 p.m.
Rascal Flatts at Benchmark International Arena: 7 p.m.
Straz Shows: 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 14
Tampa United Volleyball – Gasparilla at Tampa Convention Center: 6:30 a.m.
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at Curtis Hixon: 12 p.m.
Straz Shows: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Tampa Theater Shows – 7 p.m.
Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Parade in Ybor City: 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Sun Game at Suncoast Credit Union Field: 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 15
Tampa United Volleyball – Gasparilla at Tampa Convention Center: 6:30 a.m.
Water Street Market: 10 a.m.
Straz Shows: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
The City of Tampa advises people to use HART buses, the Free TECO Line Streetcar, DASH Service or a scooter or bike to avoid traffic.
Detailed map of City of Tampa road closures here.
More info on parking options here.
