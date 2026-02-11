TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Prepare for traffic with many events this Valentine's Day weekend in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Concerts, shows, games and a parade are expected to cause traffic headaches for drivers in Tampa this weekend.

A concert at the Benchmark International Arena, a parade in Ybor City, and a festival at Curtis Hixon Park would already make for a busy weekend for the city, but adding Valentine's Day could further strain parking and traffic.

The City of Tampa is advising people to be prepared for the weekend and provided a list of some of the events planned:

Friday, February 13

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at Curtis Hixon: 6 p.m.

Rascal Flatts at Benchmark International Arena: 7 p.m.

Straz Shows: 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 14

Tampa United Volleyball – Gasparilla at Tampa Convention Center: 6:30 a.m.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at Curtis Hixon: 12 p.m.

Straz Shows: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

Tampa Theater Shows – 7 p.m.

Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Parade in Ybor City: 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Sun Game at Suncoast Credit Union Field: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 15

Tampa United Volleyball – Gasparilla at Tampa Convention Center: 6:30 a.m.

Water Street Market: 10 a.m.

Straz Shows: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

The City of Tampa advises people to use HART buses, the Free TECO Line Streetcar, DASH Service or a scooter or bike to avoid traffic.

Detailed map of City of Tampa road closures here.

More info on parking options here.