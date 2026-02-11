Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Prepare for traffic with many events this Valentine's Day weekend in Tampa

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Prepare for traffic with many events this weekend in Tampa
WFTS
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Prepare for traffic with many events this weekend in Tampa
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Concerts, shows, games and a parade are expected to cause traffic headaches for drivers in Tampa this weekend.

A concert at the Benchmark International Arena, a parade in Ybor City, and a festival at Curtis Hixon Park would already make for a busy weekend for the city, but adding Valentine's Day could further strain parking and traffic.

The City of Tampa is advising people to be prepared for the weekend and provided a list of some of the events planned:

Friday, February 13
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at Curtis Hixon: 6 p.m.
Rascal Flatts at Benchmark International Arena: 7 p.m.
Straz Shows: 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 14
Tampa United Volleyball – Gasparilla at Tampa Convention Center: 6:30 a.m.
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ at Curtis Hixon: 12 p.m.
Straz Shows: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Tampa Theater Shows – 7 p.m.
Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Parade in Ybor City: 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Sun Game at Suncoast Credit Union Field: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 15
Tampa United Volleyball – Gasparilla at Tampa Convention Center: 6:30 a.m.
Water Street Market: 10 a.m.
Straz Shows: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

The City of Tampa advises people to use HART buses, the Free TECO Line Streetcar, DASH Service or a scooter or bike to avoid traffic.

Detailed map of City of Tampa road closures here.

More info on parking options here.

Florida Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

A Florida sheriff's bold claims about immigrant arrests reveal a more complex picture when court records are examined in detail.

FL’s Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.