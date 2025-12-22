- This holiday season we're highlighting different traditions across the Tampa Bay area.
- Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Denis Phillips is known for his Clark Griswald-like Christmas lights display in his Indian Trails community in Palm Harbor.
- Denis takes us inside his home to show us his winter village and shares his favorite holiday tradition.
Holiday traditions with Denis Phillips
Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg
The teen has a rare condition that caused her left leg to grow rapidly. Her father and sister spoke to Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone outside the hospital.
Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg