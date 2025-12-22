Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Holiday traditions with Denis Phillips

Denis Phillips shares his Christmas holiday traditions.
Holiday traditions with Denis Phillips
Holiday traditions with Denis Phillips
Posted
  • This holiday season we're highlighting different traditions across the Tampa Bay area.
  • Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Denis Phillips is known for his Clark Griswald-like Christmas lights display in his Indian Trails community in Palm Harbor.
  • Denis takes us inside his home to show us his winter village and shares his favorite holiday tradition.
    Holiday traditions with Denis Phillips

Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg

The teen has a rare condition that caused her left leg to grow rapidly. Her father and sister spoke to Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone outside the hospital.

Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.