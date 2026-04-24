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Anchor House Ministries help abused and neglected teens get a second chance

Anchor House Ministries help abused and neglected teens get a second chance
WFTS
Anchor House Ministries help abused and neglected teens get a second chance
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AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Anchor House Ministries is a Christian ministry that began in 1974.

The non-profit serves kids who have faced severe abuse and neglect. The state refers teenagers to the program when they need a safe place to live.

Staff members provide therapy and teach the teenagers basic life skills.

Anchor House Ministries Executive Director Danielle Stolk said they take in teenagers that other people ignore.

"It's just so powerful to see a kid whom everyone had given up on. Like the kids that are here, most of the kids, people are just like they're done. They're gonna be in jail, they're gonna be criminals. There's no way they'll succeed. But we see that brokenness turned into something that is amazing," said Stolk.

Stolk said Anchor House Ministries also offers transition homes for young adults who are over the age of 18.

They also just opened their first home for teenage girls this year.

You can learn more about Anchor House Ministries here.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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