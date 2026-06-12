LAKE WALES, Fla. — In Polk County, where one in five children faces food insecurity, a summer meal program is helping families bridge the gap.

For some children, summer break can mean uncertainty about where their next meal will come from.

“Some families are really struggling, and so this is a time where they can rely on us to know that their kids are eating every day,” said Curtis Reddick, area director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County.

WATCH: Growing need drives expansion of free summer meal sites across Polk County

Growing need drives expansion of free summer meal sites

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer BreakSpot program is stepping in to help by offering free meals to children at locations throughout the county.

At sites like the Boys & Girls Clubs in Lake Wales, children 18 and younger can receive free meals throughout the summer.

"It's very important. A lot of youth depend on the schools to receive their meals, and when school is closed, this is a way for them to receive that nutrition that they used to have access to but no longer do," said Kacy Keim, director of food services for Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County.

Keim says the need continues to grow. Over the last six years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County has expanded Summer BreakSpot locations from four sites to 12. At the Lake Wales site, they serve 2,000 meals every weekday.

"Unfortunately, the need does seem to be larger and larger every year. I think it's the economy. We put ourselves in the most needy areas of our communities so that we can serve the kids that need us the most," Keim said.

The program is designed to be easy to access. There are no applications, no registration requirements, and children don't need to be accompanied by an adult.

“As long as they come during our designated meal times, they can come in and have a meal. We are not able to send meals with them, but they’re able to come in and eat in our facilities,” Keim said.

With weeks of summer still ahead, organizers hope more families take advantage of the free resource.

Sites are available at places like schools, libraries, parks, and community centers across Florida. Find a location near you.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.