Body found inside vehicle submerged in retention pond: Lakeland police

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police said they are investigating a body found inside a Toyota Prius submerged in a retention pond early Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call shortly after 2 a.m. on June 11 of a vehicle which drove into a retention pond on the property at 2600 County Line Road.

According to the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) report, the grey Toyota Prius was heading eastbound on the grassy shoulder of the roadway that leads to the entrance of the property.

Police said for "unknown reasons," the Prius slowly backed into a concrete Lakeland electric pole, then move forward, drove down an embankment and into a pond.

Crews arrived on scene to find the Prius fully submerged under the water.

The LPD dive team was able to recover the vehicle and found a 61-year-old man deceased inside. He was identified as Paul Greenberg of Lakeland.

Detectives say no foul play is suspected based on the preliminary investigation.

﻿If anyone has additional information related to the crash, please contact investigating Officer Matthew Hermann at matthew.hermann@lakelandgov.net.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.