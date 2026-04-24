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International Market World celebrates over 40 years of local business

Family-owned, International Market World celebrates over 40 years of local business
WFTS
Family-owned, International Market World celebrates over 40 years of local business
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AUBURNDALE, Fla. — International Market World was started over 40 years ago by a local family.

The market offers everything from farm-fresh produce and baked goods to clothing, crafts, and jewelry.

Shoppers can enjoy free weekend entertainment, including circus performances. They also have a working alligator farm and wildlife rescue on the property as well.

International Market World President Vincent To said the market brings in an average of 30,000 cars every weekend and is a place people in the community keep coming back to.

"I've seen people that have come out here since they were kids and come out, and now, they're bringing their kids out here, and uh, we've had some vendors, third-generation vendors out here," said To. "They've grown up in the, in the flea market. So, it's something for the community. It's a lot of community involvement, a lot of local vendors, local people making a living out here."

International Market World is open every Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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