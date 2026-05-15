Settlers came to Land O' Lakes at turn of the 20th century and stayed for its beauty and industry

LAND O' LAKES, FL — Settlers came to Land O' Lakes at the turn of the 20th century, long before it was even called Land O' Lakes.
Dr. Susan MacManus' grandfather was one of them. And like many others, he stayed for its beauty, his family, and the hope of making it big in the citrus industry.
Today, five generations of her family have lived in the area.
You may be used to seeing Dr. MacManus on Tampa Bay 28 as a political expert. Turns out, she's an expert on Land O' Lakes as well and even wrote a book about it.
In the book, there are some incredible historic photographs of what life was like in Land O' Lakes a hundred years ago.
WATCH: Florida salon owner charged with misdemeanor battery after price dispute
A nurse says a Tampa-area salon owner attacked her after a dispute over an advertised $50 weave — and it's all on video.