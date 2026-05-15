Land O’ Lakes balances rapid growth with small-town charm

LAND O' LAKES, FL — Just north of Tampa, Land O' Lakes is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area by balancing its rapid growth with small-town charm.

Nearly 40,000 people now call the community home. Part of the draw is its family-friendly neighborhoods, growing business scene, and quieter pace of life.

Once known mainly for sprawling ranch land, citrus groves, and open countryside, Land O’ Lakes is evolving into a thriving suburban destination.

Master-planned communities, locally owned restaurants, and new businesses are reshaping the area while long-time residents work to preserve the close-knit atmosphere that first defined the town.

“It’s just very family-oriented,” said resident Kevin Grammer. “A lot of people recently have been moving here from the north.”

That influx has created opportunities for entrepreneurs like the owners of The Philly Special, who saw a need for more dining options in the growing community.

“I was relocated here by my employer,” the owner said. “My wife and I said, ‘Boy, we really need a great food spot here in Land O’ Lakes,’ and we decided to open up The Philly Special.”

WFTS

Despite the rapid development, many residents say the heart of Land O’ Lakes remains its strong sense of community.

“I’ve been here for 30 years, back when we had the Pancake Festival at Heritage Park,” said Christina Sweet, owner of The Main Ingredient. “It’s always been community-driven, and it still is. People really support our small businesses, and they are the backbone of this town.”

The town’s name — often mistaken for the butter brand — comes from the many lakes scattered throughout the area.

Parks, waterfront views, and nature trails continue to be a major draw for residents looking to enjoy Florida’s outdoors.

“We’re the land of lakes,” said resident Corey Burdick. “There are so many fun things to do on the water — swimming, fishing, and just enjoying our beautiful nature.”

Like many fast-growing communities across Florida, Land O’ Lakes faces growing pains. Traffic congestion, crowded schools, and ongoing development have become part of daily life.

Still, residents say the community has managed to strike a balance between progress and preserving the charm that made people move there in the first place.

“Land O’ Lakes has afforded many of us a place to raise children, to have a good family and community, to feel safe, and enjoy beautiful sunny Florida skies,” said local business owner Madame X.

For Sweet and her husband Ryan, community service has become central to their business mission.

Their shop, The Main Ingredient, which specializes in teas, olive oils, spices, and gourmet products, became a lifeline during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweet created what she calls an “immune-boosting tea blend” that quickly gained popularity as customers leaned on the business for support during uncertain times.

“People were calling because they were so sick,” Sweet recalled. “We would drop tea off at their doors and tell them to pay us later when they felt better. The community was very involved in helping one another.”

WFTS

The business also partners with workforce programs in Pasco County, employing teenagers with developmental delays to help prepare them for future careers.

“It doesn’t show their disabilities, but it turns them into an ability,” employee Bella said of the program.

Another business helping shape the area’s growing culture scene is Babe Coffee Lounge, a coffee bar and nightlife venue created by entrepreneur Madame X.

Inspired by her New York and theater background, the lounge hosts open-mic nights, Latin nights, and community events designed to bring people together.

“There’s a lot of talent and culture here in Land O’ Lakes,” she said. “I want people to come out of their neighborhoods and not have to drive far away.”

Her husband, a French pastry chef behind Bakery X, supplies authentic French pastries served at the lounge.

As Land O’ Lakes continues to grow, residents say its greatest strength remains unchanged: a community built on connection, support, and hometown pride.