Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center builds community through sports, fitness, and fun family programs

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — With summer break just around the corner, the Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center is preparing for one of its busiest seasons of the year.

But for many families, the center is much more than a place to stay active during the summer months — it’s a community hub where neighbors connect, friendships grow, and traditions continue year after year.

The recreation complex spans 80 acres and offers youth sports leagues, fitness activities, educational programs, and community events designed for all ages.

On the day we stopped by, families filled the gym for “Toddler Time,” one of the center’s popular programs for young children. The weekly activity gives kids a safe space to play while parents connect with others in the community.

Affordability is also a major part of the center’s mission. Annual memberships cost just $10.

Recreation staff says the wide variety of programming is what makes the center unique.

“We got our gym activities that go on here. For example, this is our Toddler Time program. It goes on Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 to 12:30,” said Kevin Grammer, Recreation Site Supervisor. “But we do stuff for each age group in the area. For seniors, we do pickleball — that’s a big thing every morning here. We also do table tennis, basketball, and a lot of programs in our activity rooms.”

The center also hosts quilting groups, painting classes, and other creative activities that bring together residents with different interests and backgrounds.

“It hits on a lot of different age groups here,” a staff member added.

The rec center also offers swim lessons for both children and adults, helping community members stay active and safe in the water year-round.

As summer approaches and more families head through its doors, the Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center continues to serve as a place where recreation and community go hand in hand.