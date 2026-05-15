'It's changed dramatically': Land O' Lakes growth brings traffic, safety concerns for longtime residents

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Land O' Lakes is booming with growth, but residents say subdivisions are popping up without enough infrastructure to support them.

From construction cones and roadway signs to new sidewalks and playgrounds, development in the Pasco County community shows no signs of slowing down.

Michael Musial, HOA president of Willow Bend, said his neighborhood is different from when he first moved there about 10 years ago.

"It's changed dramatically," Musial said.

For some, that change brings frustration.

"It's a shame because it's unplanned," Dennis Whelan, a Land O' Lakes resident, said.

For others, it brings disappointment.

"I'm devastated every time I leave the house," Veronica Steiner, a Land O' Lakes resident, said.

Years ago, Land O' Lakes was home to citrus farms and small homesteads.

"People that lived out here owned cows and chickens and grew their own vegetables," Susan McManus, a Land O' Lakes resident, said.

Now, growth and development dominate the landscape.

"When I grew up on 41, it was still just two lanes. Now, of course, it's a behemoth and a massive transport through," Musial said.

Whelan said the rural character that drew people to the area is disappearing.

"The whole reason why people moved out here is for that — for the trees ... not so much on the concrete and asphalt," Whelan said.

Longtime residents told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez that they are struggling with the growing pains that come with rapid development.

The word "enough" is plastered on one of the walls near the new construction on Willow Bend Parkway. It's a sentiment many neighbors said they relate to.

Heavy congestion on major highways like U.S. 41 and State Road 54 has gotten so bad that the Florida Department of Transportation is proposing solutions, including a diverging diamond interchange.

"This busy intersection takes 20 minutes to get through on most days," McManus said.

Traffic has also backed up on smaller roadways like Willow Bend Parkway.

"Getting out of my neighborhood is the longest part of my commute, and that's crazy to me," Steiner said.

Beyond traffic, residents also have safety concerns.

"I'm totally not okay with my son riding his bike or walking the dog on our street anymore," Steiner said.

A Pasco County spokesperson provided a statement saying every new development goes through infrastructure reviews.

Pasco County’s Comprehensive Plan guides long-term growth, which we’re already experiencing in several areas of the county, including Land O’ Lakes. With that growth comes both opportunities and changes in our daily life – including traffic patterns.



Every new development goes through traffic and infrastructure review, and in many cases, we require improvements or adjustments before the project moves forward. At the same time, the county continues to invest in long-term mobility upgrades to ensure our road network keeps pace with the community’s needs.



Smart growth is a top priority for Pasco County, as we focus on balancing progress with preservation so our community remains safe, connected and vibrant.



To learn more about Pasco’s policies for managing growth, visit Pasco2050.com Sarah Andeara Communications, Pasco County

Not everyone views the growth negatively. Realtor Stephanie Rogers of Coldwell Banker AquaTerra said progress stabilizes home prices and makes the area more desirable.

"If you have more things to do in the area, you're gonna attract more buyers from outside, so therefore when you go to sell, you're gonna have a better likelihood of selling at your asking price," Rogers said.

Rogers pointed to Angeline, a new subdivision on State Road 52, as an example of positive development.

"They are bringing in commercial space, they're bringing in more green space, so they're making it more like you're living here, you're eating here, you're playing here," Rogers said.