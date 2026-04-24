Step back in time at The Baynard House, the oldest home in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — In downtown Auburndale, you’ll find the Baynard House, the oldest home in the city.

Built in 1894, the home originally belonged to entrepreneur Ephraim Baynard. Years later, the city purchased the property and restored it with the help of local high school students.

“We had an assistant city manager who got with the school, and they decided to write a grant to preserve the home," said Baynard House committee member and volunteer Cindy Hummel. "They went to Tallahassee and they got money for the house. The students would come on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and they would tear the apartments down. It was five apartments by the time the city had purchased it. And then they hired a carpenter to start rebuilding, so it was quite a project.”

If you step inside the home today, it looks like it would have in the late 1800s. Each room is decorated with donated antiques from that era.

Volunteers with the Baynard House said the home helps remind people to appreciate older buildings.

"This is such a treasure because today we're in such a disposable society that when people come here and realize the beauty in some of these older things, this older home, I think it's very much appreciated," said Hummel.

The Baynard House is a member of the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

Anyone interested in touring the house can contact the Auburndale Parks and Recreation Department to set up a free private tour.

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