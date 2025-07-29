Award-winning investigative reporter and fill-in anchor Kylie McGivern believes everyone has a story and looks forward to sharing yours. She has been on the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team since October 2018.

Kylie's main areas of focus have included investigations into human trafficking and sexual assault, the criminal justice system and state prisons, and Florida's unemployment system.

Born and raised in Tarpon Springs, Kylie is thrilled to work in the community she calls home.

Kylie has been honored with 10 Regional Emmy Awards, six Green Eyeshade Awards, which recognizes the best journalism in the southeastern United States, 11 Society of Professional Journalists' Sunshine State Awards and three Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists Florida News Awards. Her work on the I-Team series, Crisis in Corrections, earned her a regional Murrow Award and 2nd place in the National Headliner Awards. Kylie's reporting on sex abuse in the Catholic Church was also nationally recognized by the American Academy of Religion.

Before moving to Tampa, Kylie worked for KXAN’s investigative team in Austin, TX. As the NBC-affiliate’s city government reporter, she focused on uncovering waste and abuse and holding the powerful accountable. Her investigations prompted numerous policy changes centered around public safety and government spending. Her investigative work exposing violations in the city’s asbestos policy, putting hundreds of city workers at risk, earned Kylie her first Emmy in 2018.

Before her time in Austin, Kylie worked for WJHL in the Tri-Cities as the 7PM anchor and investigative reporter. During that time, Kylie was honored with 12 Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters awards. Kylie also worked as a multimedia journalist/anchor/producer for KOMU 8 News in Columbia, MO, and interned at the U.S. State Department’s U.S.-European Media Hub in Brussels, Belgium. Kylie graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Sociology. MIZ!

Outside of work, Kylie is excited to be near family, the beach and amazing seafood!

If there’s something you’d like Kylie to look into, shoot her an email at kyliemcgivern@TampaBay28.com, follow her on Instagram at @KylieMcGivern and like her Facebook page to send messages.