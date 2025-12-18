Congressman meets with defense secretary after I-Team reveals mold concerns at MacDill

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigation has the attention of top officials in Washington.

Earlier this year, the I-Team took you inside base housing at MacDill Air Force Base to show the conditions families say made them sick.

Watch update from Kylie McGivern

Congressman meets with defense secretary after I-Team reveals MacDill mold concerns

Families living on MacDill Air Force Base come forward with concerns about mold

Military families file lawsuit against privatized base housing owner at MacDill over 'toxic mold'

U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) promised to take action after seeing the I-Team investigation into mold at MacDill.

WFTS

'There's no excuse': Congressman promises action for MacDill Air Force Base families concerned about mold

'Worst of the worst': U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor calls for end to contract with MacDill's base housing provider

The Palm Harbor Republican met with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Secretary Troy Meink last week to discuss ongoing mold issues at Harbor Bay, the privatized family housing run by The Michaels Organization at MacDill Air Force Base.

Evan Vucci/AP Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"The Trump administration is aware of this, and we're going to get this done. We're going to fix this," Bilirakis said.

In September, 39 families filed a lawsuit against The Michaels Organization, claiming they lived in mold-ridden homes and alleging fraud, negligence and health problems.

This marks the second time Bilirakis has pushed for solutions to mold issues at MacDill. In 2019, he launched a congressional inquiry into mold concerns on the base and toured homes, calling for a formal investigation. He believed the problems had been resolved until he saw the video from the I-Team.

Following his meetings with officials, Bilirakis told the I-Team that Harbor Bay is under an "accelerated performance plan."

"Harbor Bay is basically on probation. So, if they don't live up to their performance contract, then they will be terminated. And rightly so. So, you know, we're making progress. I'm going to continue to stay on it. I promise you that," Bilirakis said.

The housing company is required to submit its first set of action items this week. Bilirakis has requested a copy of what was submitted.

When asked about service members and families who have lost trust after years of unfulfilled promises, Bilirakis acknowledged their frustration.

"Just let them know that we're fighting for them. And we're on it," Bilirakis said.

Bilirakis said he wants to see what the improvements are from The Michaels Organization.

"But, I mean, we've given them many, many chances, and they haven't complied. So I believe that they have to be out," Bilirakis said.

Defense Secretary Hegseth, according to Bilirakis, is familiar with the situation and can identify with military families' housing concerns from his own military experience.

"I will tell you that he really fights for the warfighter. So, you know, he sees this, he can identify with this issue. Because he was in their place at one particular time," Bilirakis said.

The lawsuit against The Michaels Organization continues to move forward as families seek accountability for the alleged health impacts and substandard living conditions.

A spokesperson for The Michaels Organization told the I-Team, “We are in full cooperation, and continue to engage constructively, with our partners in the Air Force and base leadership to ensure the well-being of our Harbor Bay residents, staff, and community. We take all residents’ concerns very seriously, and their safety and security remain our top priority.”



Share Your Story with Kylie



Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.

Share your story or tip with Kylie McGivern First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.