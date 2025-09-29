Military families file lawsuit against privatized base housing owner at MacDill over 'toxic mold'

TAMPA, Fla. — Families who lived on base at MacDill have just filed a lawsuit against the company that runs its privatized housing.
Those families, 39 of them, claim they lived in mold-ridden homes and their pleas for help were met with “corporate indifference”. The complaint states the defendants have a “cartel-like hold on the housing monopoly”.
Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Reporter Kylie McGivern broke the story last week, taking you inside three of those homes.
Tonight, she will detail the allegations of fraud, negligence and health problems suffered by service members and their children in a 218-page lawsuit.
