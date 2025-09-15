TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's Erika Williner is jewelry designer making beautifully intricate yet playful work.

Business was good — but when she partnered with local sports-apparel shop Heads & Tails and owner Stephen Sherman, she said things got way better.

WATCH: At Tampa's Heads & Tails, women are top buyers -- and makers -- of Bucs merchandise

"When I teamed up with Heads & Tails, there was an explosion," says Erika.

These days, it's very good to be a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — not to mention a creative maker of handmade Bucs merchandise.

Keep in mind that Heads & Tails (4524 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa) celebrates all fans of local pro and college teams: women, men, Bolts fans, Rays fans.

But the sports apparel world has changed drastically over the past decade, and now Heads & Tails says women account for 66 percent of sales.

"They're coming in to buy for their husbands, their kids, the entire family," says owner Stephen Sherman.

Not to mention picking up a few things for themselves, of course.

To take advantage of this buying trend — and to give the tops Bucs buyers original local merchandise — Heads & Tails made ample space for some of the area's top female makers and vendors.

Joining Erika Williner Designs, you can also find vibrant handcrafted Bucs wreaths by Tara Reinhart and Front Door Designs; and Bucs scrunchies, headbands and bows by Laura Paredes' Peanut Gallery Art.

All three women say sales of Bucs merchandise and other teams are robust at Heads & Tails, with another football season promising big numbers, as well.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

