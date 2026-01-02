21 DUI arrests made on NYE in Hillsborough County enforcement operation: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies conducted a multi-agency DUI enforcement operation on New Year’s Eve.
HCSO said deputies partnered with the Tampa Bay Police Department to conduct traffic stops and target impaired drivers on Dec. 31.
Officials report the operation resulted in 21 DUI arrests and 136 traffic stops.
Operation results per HCSO:
- Traffic stops: 136
- DUI Arrests: 21
- Citations Issued: 17
- Warnings Issued: 105
- Other Arrests: 1
HCSO said the operation focused on removing impaired drivers from Hillsborough County roadways.
“We hope this operation sends a clear message that impaired driving in our county will not be tolerated," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.
