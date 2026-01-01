Gym on Wheels Rolls through Communities Inspiring Faith and Fitness

BRANDON, Fla. — A lot of people around the Bay Area are walking into gyms this week as part of their New Year’s Resolutions. However, there is one Tampa Bay gym that operates a little differently, because it comes to you.

Faith Based Fitness Bus, Inc. is not your ordinary gym. It’s all centered around a bus and a personal trainer with a passion for Faith and Fitness.

Takara Fuller Doby travels to churches across Tampa Bay, offering fitness classes throughout the year, almost all of them incorporating her bus, named Faith.

“This is the world’s first bus that is completely converted into a gym,” said Doby.

From the very back to the front bumper and everything in between, the bus is broken into 10 stations.

“We’ve got TRX, we’ve got cables, we’ve got dumbbells, we’ve got balls, we’ve got a squat rack, we’ve got barbells, we’ve got ab hangs, we got a boxing bag,” said Doby.

Takara and Faith decided to kick off the New Year with a stop at New Hope Church in Brandon.

“It’s not just a workout, it’s way more than that, it’s mind, body, spirit,” said Doby. “Everything that you hear music wise, it is worship music. We absolutely pray in each session; there is usually a bible verse of the day.”

New Hope pastor, Victoria Harrison, says the Faith Based Fitness Bus offers a new, exciting opportunity for her congregation.

“We focus a lot on, ‘well I want to grow in my faith, I want to get to know Jesus better, I want read the bible, I want to go to church more,’ and that’s really important but so is taking care of our physical body, so is getting in shape,” said Harrison.

It’s not just a gym, it’s also a non-profit. Everyone who shows up to work out is asked to donate, which will, in turn, be given to kids who have been abandoned, trafficked, and abused, as well as survivors of domestic violence.

“I’m a domestic violence survivor and was involved in a domestic violence relationship, and God brought me back to that as kind of like my redemption story,” said Doby.

Faith Based Fitness Bus, Inc. is always looking for new partners. For more information on bringing the gym on wheels to your community, click here.



