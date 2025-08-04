Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baygulls Bakery in Tampa is a New York bagel spot opened by a New York pizza guy

Baygulls Bakery is open Wed-Sun and is located on W. Hillsborough Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — Sean Marsiglia and Matt Cerasaro grew up playing baseball together in New York.

Sean was the pitcher, and Matt was behind the plate.

"He had a pretty good changeup," says Matt.

And Sean, co-owner of the popular New York-style Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor, is still changing things up pretty well.

Sean brought Matt down to Tampa to help open the brand new Baygulls Bakery, a NY-style bagel shop now serving up deliciousness at 10007 W. Hillsborough Ave.

"A good New York bagel is going to be hand-rolled and boiled and baked daily using barley malt syrup," says Matt.

So it's NOT the water, as legend says!

Baygulls makes a variety of sweet and savory bagels, including a chewy, delicious salt bagel, not always easy to find.

You can also order a class BEC (bacon, egg and cheese) here, which is also a religion in New York.

Baygulls Bakery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more delicious Sean Daly stories, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.

