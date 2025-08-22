Catch 'The Lure of Florida Fishing' exhibit at Tampa Bay History Center in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — There's a great fish tale being told at the Tampa Bay History Museum in downtown Tampa.

A brand-new exhibit, "The Lure of Florida Fishing," spans more than a century and is all about big catches and big marketing, a playful visual of what the Sunshine State continues to promise to the world.

Postcard art shows high adventure, beautiful vistas and unlimited tarpon, trophy fish and more. Maps show all the best "secret" fishing spots. There are whimsical artifacts all around, such as former Florida Gov. Lawton Chiles' prized fishing hat.

"The Lure of Florida Fishing" is included with admission to the Tampa Bay History Center (801 Water St, Tampa).

