Pioneer Medical Foundation hosts 6th annual health fair for Tampa's underserved community

TAMPA, Fla — For the sixth consecutive year, the Pioneer Medical Foundation held its annual health fair — the largest event it puts on — to serve the community's most vulnerable populations.

"We're putting this on because we believe access to healthcare should be available," said Ano Kashumba, executive director of Pioneer Medical Foundation. "There are a lot of people that are going without insurance having to decide whether they're going to pay their rent, get food, or pay for their prescriptions."

Kashumba, who is also a nurse practitioner, represents the volunteer spirit driving the event. Healthcare professionals donate their time to give back to their community.

"There are people like us, physicians, healthcare providers, who want to give back, and that's why we do this, to give back to the community that we grew up in," Kashumba said.

The health fair featured multiple booths offering health and hearing screenings, along with dental work. The goal is to help people start the new year off on the right foot with better access to healthcare.

David Poole, a health fair attendee, praised the foundation's efforts.

"They're going out of their way to help the homeless and to help people that's down in need," Poole said. "I hope they keep up their willing and keep up the gratitude and the love they're showing for the homeless and keep doing what they're doing."

While this specific health fair happens only once a year, the Pioneer Medical Foundation operates roaming clinics throughout the year.

