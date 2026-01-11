'Not just another hashtag’: Families honor lives lost to gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. — Families who lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday night for a candlelight vigil in Tampa.

Grief filled the space, shared by nearly everyone gathered at the vigil.

"It's heartbreaking and soothing all at the same time, because no one really understands this pain unless you have experienced it," said Jessica Jones, a mother who lost her son to gun violence.

Moms Demand Action hosted a candlelight vigil to remember those who passed and offer some comfort to the families who had to say goodbye too soon.

"I want people to be in a safe space where they can come meet the rest of the community who is going through the same thing," D'Andra Todd said.

Todd is co-leader of Moms Demand Action of Hillsborough County.

Candles were lit one by one, and names were said aloud by family members who were making sure their loved ones would never be forgotten.

"We want everyone to know that our kids aren't just another hashtag or just another statistic. Our kids, they actually deserved to be remembered as anyone else's kids," Bianca Cooper said.

Cooper lost her son Peter Hyman Jr. in September 2024 during a shooting at the Citrus Park Mall. He was only 16 years old.

"I never would have thought a place where we go to have fun and to spend time with each other would turn into a place now that I dread even having to go into," Cooper said.

Jones lost her son Brian Jones Jr. in March during a shooting at a Carrollwood park — a place Jones said he used to play basketball at every week.

"That's a lot to process — your son walking out the front door and just never coming home again — it's just hard. Especially when it's something that he did twice a week," Jones said.

Hollis Snead lost her nephew Gabriel Thompkins in September during a shooting outside a nightclub in Ybor.

"Why? Who would try to take a beautiful soul away from us?" Snead said.

Our Andrew Kinsey spoke exclusively with his family last month — and now they’re participating in their first vigil with other community members who share the same type of grief as them.

"It's just a wake-up call that there needs to be some change with this gun violence and the gun laws," Snead said.

While some families in attendance got justice, like Suni Bell's grandmother, others are still fighting.

"We can make a difference if we all still stand together for one cause," Jones said.



