Hillsborough County school aide faces 1 count of child abuse after allegedly striking student: HCSO

RUSKIN, Fla. — A Hillsborough County school bus aide has been arrested on a charge of child abuse, after allegedly striking a child on his hand and removing his hat and slapping the child in the face, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

On Jan. 9, deputies responded to a Cypress Creek Elementary School child abuse call for service. When deputies arrived, they encountered the victim's mother, who reported unease that her 9-year-old nonverbal son might have been struck on the school bus by his aide.

Deputies investigated the matter and found that James Savage, 79, had physically struck the student on one occasion.

“Any form of abuse against a child is completely unacceptable. Children deserve to feel safe at all times, especially in the care of those entrusted with their well-being,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Protecting our most vulnerable is a responsibility we will never take lightly, and those who violate that trust will face the consequences.”

Savage is facing one charge of child abuse.