TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The Cozy Coffee Restaurant & Bar has one important mom-and-pop mission:

To feed a Temple Terrace community that's woefully short of local restaurants serving homemade deliciousness.

WATCH: Cozy Coffee Restaurant & Bar fills a delicious need for Temple Terrace community

Cozy Coffee Restaurant & Bar fills a delicious need for Temple Terrace community

"Community means everything to me," says Matina Schoonover, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Casey. "And there's just not much over here."

Cozy Coffee (13308 Telecom Dr, Temple Terrace) has had a tough few years: new restaurant woes, the pandemic, and hurricanes.

And yet they refuse to let their neighbors down, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day except Tuesday.

Helping them stay afloat? Being the 5-time champs at the International Cuban Sandwich Festival. Their epic take on the Tampa classic comes with juicy piles of secret-ingredient mojo pork.

"That's what sets us apart," says Casey.

For more Daly Discoveries, follow Sean Daly on Instagram at @seandalytv.

For more on the Cozy Coffee Restaurant & Bar, go here.