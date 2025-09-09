Dunedin Mocktail Walk will feature 16 bars and restaurants mixing alcohol-free concoctions

DUNEDIN, Fla. — This Sunday's 3rd Annual Downtown Dunedin Mocktail Walk & Contest will feature inventive alcohol-free concoctions at 16 bars and restaurants.

Organized by Elena Marrero, who owns two shops downtown (and is known as "the Singing Shopkeeper"), the event runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and encourages attendees to walk through town.

Tickets are $22 and can be purchased here.

Popular spots participating in the mockathon will include MockFusion, Casa Tina, the HONU, Sea Sea Riders, and many more.

There will be a vote to decide the very best mocktail of the whole bunch.

Many Dunedin retail shops will offer considerable discounts to mocktailers strolling (and shopping) from venue to venue.

For more information, go here.



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean's next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

