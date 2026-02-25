Good Morning Tampa Bay to broadcast live in Lake Wales on Friday

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Good Morning Tampa Bay will bring its popular "Community Show" series to Lake Wales this Friday.

All the live TV and streaming fun starts at 6 a.m.. YOU CAN WATCH HERE!

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey will highlight the people and businesses that make this Polk County city such a great place to live, work and play.

Reporter Sean Daly (connect with Sean here) will be roaming Lake Wales' charming downtown area with live TV broadcasts at:

6 a.m. — On the Avenue Boutique

7 a.m. — The Thirsty Dragon restaurant and bar

9 a.m. — Vibin' Vinny's diner and ice cream shop

To follow Sean's adventures, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

