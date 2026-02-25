Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Good Morning Tampa Bay to broadcast live in Lake Wales on Friday

Tampa Bay 28's popular Community Show will highlight Polk County's "City in a Garden"
Tony Jacobson
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Good Morning Tampa Bay will bring its popular "Community Show" series to Lake Wales this Friday.

All the live TV and streaming fun starts at 6 a.m.. YOU CAN WATCH HERE!

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey will highlight the people and businesses that make this Polk County city such a great place to live, work and play.

Reporter Sean Daly (connect with Sean here) will be roaming Lake Wales' charming downtown area with live TV broadcasts at:

6 a.m. — On the Avenue Boutique
7 a.m. — The Thirsty Dragon restaurant and bar
9 a.m. — Vibin' Vinny's diner and ice cream shop

To follow Sean's adventures, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.


