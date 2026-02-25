Lake Wales crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 60

LAKE WALES, FLA. — A major crash in Lake Wales has closed all eastbound lanes of State Road 60, transportation officials said.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on S.R. 60 East before West Lake Wales Road.
FDOT listed it as a major crash.
No other information was available.
Check back for updates.
St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine
Former Citrus County Sheriff Charles “Charlie” Dean Sr., who served the county for 16 years and later represented Florida in the Legislature, died on Monday.
St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine