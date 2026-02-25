Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lake Wales crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 60

LAKE WALES, FLA. — A major crash in Lake Wales has closed all eastbound lanes of State Road 60, transportation officials said.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on S.R. 60 East before West Lake Wales Road.

FDOT listed it as a major crash.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates.

