Police identify, search for suspect in fatal shooting outside lounge in Lakeland

Lakeland Police
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police have identified the suspect involved in a deadly shooting outside Jade Fox Lounge in Lakeland early Sunday morning.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Janard Dominic Childs, 34, in connection with the shooting.

Officials said around 2 a.m. on Sunday, a shooting occurred just outside the entrance to Jade Fox Lounge. The victim, 38-year-old Deandre Montgomery Sr., was found on the ground outside, next to a Dodge pickup truck near the open driver's door. The pickup was parked in front of the lounge.

Police said Montgomery Sr. was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later died.

Witnesses told detectives they saw Childs approach Montgomery Sr.'s truck, where they began arguing. The argument turned into a physical fight. Witnesses said Childs then allegedly pulled a gun and shot Montgomery Sr. multiple times before fleeing the scene in a white Lincoln SUV.

Detectives have a warrant for Childs arrest. Police have charged him with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with/destroying evidence.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Janard Childs is encouraged to contact Lakeland Police at 863-834-6900. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).

