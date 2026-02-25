Woman arrested after throwing bleach on victim and hitting deputy with car: Polk deputies

WAVERLY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a woman was arrested after she threw bleach on a victim’s face and hit a deputy with her car.

PCSO said deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a battery in-progress at a residence on Avenue C in Waverly.

As deputies were on their way, the suspect, 30-year-old Amber Setiva Pittman of Deltona, fled the residence, according to the report.

The victim told deputies Pittman had arrived at her house uninvited and immediately started a verbal argument with her, per PCSO.

According to the victim, Pittman splashed the contents of a water bottle in the victim's face during the dispute, which deputies said was later determined to be bleach.

Pittman then reportedly began to batter the victim and threatened to kill her.

The victim said Pittman then walked to her vehicle and retrieved a handgun. A man who was at the residence took the gun from Pittman, according to the victim, and she fled.

Shortly after she left the residence, PCSO said a deputy located the vehicle she had driven away in on Hodge Street and conducted a traffic stop.

According to the report, as the deputy tried to detain Pittman, she resisted and sped away, striking the deputy with the side of her vehicle.

PCSO said the deputy was not injured.

Deputies stopped Pittman in the vehicle again shortly after and she was taken into custody, per officials.

Deputies said Pittman was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, battery, resisting without violence and fleeing to elude.