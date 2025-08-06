Herbert Sherbert in Brooksville serves delicious frozen treats all over Tampa Bay and beyond

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — When it comes to company names, Herbert Sherbert is tough to beat.

And when it comes to delicious frozen treats made from locally sourced natural ingredients, the Brooksville mobile dessert company believes they're at the top, too.

Herbert Sherbert is owned and operated by Brooksville natives Kevin and Esprit Herbert.

The couple is doing what Kevin's grandfather only dreamed of: Running a cold sweet treat business.

"When you create something, and you mix it together, and you give it to someone, it just feels good," says Kevin, who prides himself on such delicacies as the blueberry sherbet and the dairy-free tropical mango pop.

Herbert Sherbert, which also makes ice cream, says its menu is health-minded, using dairy with significantly less fat content than traditional frozen desserts.

Herbert Sherbet's carts and Chill Mobile show up to more than 100 public and private events a month, including birthday parties and weddings.

For more on Herbert Sherbert, including upcoming locations, go here.