Boat dislodged from truck, woman injured after Cirtus County collision: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a crash involving a truck towing a boat left one woman with minor injuries on Friday morning in Citrus County.

FHP said a Ford F-350 towing a boat, driven by a 63-year-old Ocala man, was heading westbound on CR-488 at around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Officials said a Kia Soul, driven by a 29-year-old Citrus Springs woman, was traveling eastbound on CR-488. At the intersection of CR-495, the Ford turned into the path of the Kia, which collided with the boat, per the report.

FHP said the impact dislodged the boat, which came to rest on the highway.

The Kia driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital and the Ford driver was unharmed, per the report.