Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Boat dislodged from truck, woman injured after Cirtus County collision: FHP

Towed boat came to rest in the road in Cirtus County after crash: FHP
Florida Highway Patrol
Towed boat came to rest in the road in Cirtus County after crash: FHP
Posted
and last updated

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a crash involving a truck towing a boat left one woman with minor injuries on Friday morning in Citrus County.

FHP said a Ford F-350 towing a boat, driven by a 63-year-old Ocala man, was heading westbound on CR-488 at around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Officials said a Kia Soul, driven by a 29-year-old Citrus Springs woman, was traveling eastbound on CR-488. At the intersection of CR-495, the Ford turned into the path of the Kia, which collided with the boat, per the report.

FHP said the impact dislodged the boat, which came to rest on the highway.

The Kia driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital and the Ford driver was unharmed, per the report.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said five people are dead after a shooting in a Sarasota neighborhood, including a suspect authorities say may be connected to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide: SCSO

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.