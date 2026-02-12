Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hernando school employee arrested on armed kidnapping, robbery charges in Tampa: HCSO

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said an Endeavor and Discovery Academy employee was arrested on Thursday morning.

HCSO said deputies, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service, arrested 25-year-old Lyndell G. Hudson II on multiple felony charges, including armed robbery, armed kidnapping and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officials said the charges stem from an incident in Hillsborough County that was investigated by the Tampa Police Department.

Hudson, a para-professional employed at the Endeavor and Discovery Academy, was placed on administrative leave from the school pending the outcome of the investigation and will not return to the campus, per the report.

Police said Hudson was booked in Hernando County and will be transported to Hillsborough County by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, per HCSO.

