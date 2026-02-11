Spring Hill man arrested for trying to sell 11 pounds of ketamine hidden in 20 large candles: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Chinese national on a U.S. work visa has been arrested on possession of ketamine with intent to sell.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), the department's Vice and Narcotics Unit carried out a search using a residential warrant in Spring Hill after receiving information an individual was receiving large quantities of ketamine hydrochloride through the mail from outside of the country.

The Spring Hill resident, Ting Zheng, was taken into custody without incident.

Upon searching the home, officials located a package of 20 large candles that were hollowed out and being used to hold bags of ketamine.

Once the ketamine was taken out of the candles, the total substance weight allotted to 11.198 lbs.

Zheng was arrested and charged with intent to sell ketamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, per officials.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was contacted due to the severity of the charges, and said they will monitor Zheng's case with the possibility of a future detainer.

The investigation is ongoing.