Legoland's Galacticoaster gives Winter Haven theme park its first thrill ride

The indoor dark ride opens to the public on Friday Feb. 27
Legoland Florida's new Galacticoaster gives the Winter Haven theme park its first real thrill ride. The indoor dark ride opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 27.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An asteroid is threatening the Lego Galaxy and only you can save it!

Of course, you're going to have to brave Legoland Florida's most intense roller coaster ever, a bicoastal thrill concept that cost the company about $90 million.

Galacticoaster opens in the local park on Feb. 27 — an indoor dark "space launch" ride that spins, swoops and glides through space.

You have to be 36 inches tall to ride with a grown-up, which means there are no big drops or upside-down moments. (You must be 48-inches-tall to ride alone.)

Plus, to calm the scary quotient, Lego animatronics and a cute spaceship-building concept embrace the family-coaster vibe.

But still, this thing can cook. And to make a Disney ride comparison, it often feels like a Guardians of the Galaxy for beginners.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.


