WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An asteroid is threatening the Lego Galaxy and only you can save it!

Of course, you're going to have to brave Legoland Florida's most intense roller coaster ever, a bicoastal thrill concept that cost the company about $90 million.

Galacticoaster opens in the local park on Feb. 27 — an indoor dark "space launch" ride that spins, swoops and glides through space.

WATCH: Legoland's Galacticoaster gives Winter Haven theme park its first thrill ride

You have to be 36 inches tall to ride with a grown-up, which means there are no big drops or upside-down moments. (You must be 48-inches-tall to ride alone.)

Plus, to calm the scary quotient, Lego animatronics and a cute spaceship-building concept embrace the family-coaster vibe.

But still, this thing can cook. And to make a Disney ride comparison, it often feels like a Guardians of the Galaxy for beginners.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

