Lakeland police investigate fatal shooting outside Jade Fox Lounge: LPD

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man died after being shot early Sunday outside Jade Fox Lounge in Lakeland.

Lakeland Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday at Jade Fox Lounge, located at 3010 Lakeland Highlands Road. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Deandre Montgomery Sr., was found on the ground outside and taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later died.

Detectives believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863-834-8975 or Cory.Lawson@lakelandgov.net.

