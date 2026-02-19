Lakeland kicks off spring training with annual Tiger BBQ

LAKELAND, Fla. — With spring training games beginning this weekend, Lakeland is kicking off baseball season with the 79th annual Tiger BBQ on Thursday evening.

The tradition celebrates the Detroit Tigers, who have returned to Lakeland for spring training for the past 90 years.

The annual tradition began in 1946 when former Lakeland Mayor Jimmie Musso hosted the team in his backyard.

Almost 80 years later, the Tigers are back again, kicking off the season with a game against the New York Yankees on Saturday at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

A few hours away, the Rays will also kick off spring training in Port Charlotte, hosting the Atlanta Braves at Charlotte Sports Park on Saturday.

Tampa Bay 28’s Kevin Lewis checked in on the team last week as the Rays held their first pitchers and catchers workout of the spring in Port Charlotte.

Due to multiple hurricanes that disrupted previous seasons, this is the first time in years the Rays will have a full preseason at their normal spring training home and a full regular season at Tropicana Field in the same year.

Thursday's Tiger BBQ starts at 6 p.m. at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium and is open to the public. Fans can find tickets here.

Fans can also purchase preseason tickets for the Rays and the Detroit Tigers here.