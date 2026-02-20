Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All lanes closed on I-4 westbound at US-27 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Traffic on Interstate 4 westbound in Polk County came to a halt Tuesday evening after a roadway issue forced officials to close all lanes near Exit 55, US-27 in Davenport.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the closure began a little after 7 p.m., and emergency vehicles arrived at the scene shortly thereafter. Officials reported the affected area spans mile markers 57 to 56.

Drivers are advised to use caution and seek alternate routes, as the closure is classified as a major event for the Tampa Bay region.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

