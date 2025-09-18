YBOR CITY, Fla. — The photographs look otherworldly, like something out of The Lord of the Rings.

The accompanying sounds include Earth messages from Mother Nature, trippy yet beautiful.

WATCH: New exhibit at Florida Museum of Photographic Arts takes multimedia trip to local swamps

New exhibit at Florida Museum of Photographic Arts takes multimedia trip to local swamps

And yet the new multimedia exhibit at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts is a tribute to the very real swamps of the Tampa Bay region, solace and peace found in natural places like Hillsborough River State Park.

"I happened to walk into a swamp four years ago, and I felt this energy and fell in love with the space. I was at peace there oddly enough," says Chris Leventis, an interdisciplinary artist from Tarpon Springs."

963 Hz: The Interstitial Moment Between Image and Sound by Chris Leventis combines photography, music, captured sounds, and a whole lot of Zen in a spellbinding exhibit from the former fashion photographer.

It runs until Oct. 28 and will also feature select talks and concerts from the artist.

For more information, go here.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

