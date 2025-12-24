Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Lanes closed after fatal crash in Tampa on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Mclane Drive: FHP

MLK Fatal Crash investigation
WFTS
MLK Fatal Crash investigation
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Lanes closed on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Tampa due to a fatal crash investigation.

Around 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, a crash occurred on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Mclane Dr. One person was confirmed dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

All lanes are currently closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

When Angie Moore hired a company to replace her water softener at her Pasco County home, she expected the job to get done. Instead, she said she was left with brown water flowing through her taps and thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.